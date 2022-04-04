Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with US national security advisor

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing alongside US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.Psaki will address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian president Vladimir Putin.The president is also seeking more sanctions after it has been alleged Russian troops killed dozens of civilians in Bucha.Earlier on Monday, Biden and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivered remarks on his Administration’s Trucking Action Plan aimed at strengthening supply chains. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.

