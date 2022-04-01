Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing amid resignation rumors

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing. Psaki returns to the podium following a week of self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.
Today (April 1) it was reported that Psaki will leave her White House post in the Spring for a new role in cable news.
Axios reports that Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC and appear across a number of shows while also starting her own on the Peacock streaming platform.
