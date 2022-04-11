Watch live as White House holds briefing following gun control announcement

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivers a press briefing.

Psaki is delivering her briefing following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which they discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, and pledged a collaborative effort to “manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war.”

On Monday (9 April) the White House also announced that Biden would embark on the “Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour” throughout April to engage rural communities across the US.

