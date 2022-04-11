Watch live as White House holds briefing following gun control announcement

Posted on April 11, 2022 0

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivers a press briefing.

Psaki is delivering her briefing following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which they discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, and pledged a collaborative effort to “manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war.”

On Monday (9 April) the White House also announced that Biden would embark on the “Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour” throughout April to engage rural communities across the US.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as White House holds briefing following gun control announcement