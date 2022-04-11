Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivers a press briefing.
Psaki is delivering her briefing following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which they discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, and pledged a collaborative effort to “manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war.”
On Monday (9 April) the White House also announced that Biden would embark on the “Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour” throughout April to engage rural communities across the US.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Watch live as White House holds briefing following gun control announcement