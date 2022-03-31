Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds briefing

Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield conducts a news briefing.

Bedingfield is standing in for press secretary Jen Psaki, who is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

On Thursday, Biden ordered a major release of oil from America’s strategic reserves in an effort to bring down high fuel costs. Since Putin accelerated military build-up around Ukraine, gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon.

A total of 180 million barrels of oil will be released over six months, the largest release since the reserve was created in 1974.

