Watch live as US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new gun control action

Posted on April 1, 2022 0

Watch live as Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice, ATF and law enforcement officials hold a news conference to announce a firearms enforcement action.

Last weekend (March 23) proved to be a deadly one across the US, with at least nine mass shooting events — defined by at least four people shot — across the country.

In his State of the Union address last month, President Biden called for universal background checks, and bans on assault rifles as part of a renewed push to crack down on gun crime.

