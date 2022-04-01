Watch live as US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new gun control action

Watch live as Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice, ATF and law enforcement officials hold a news conference to announce a firearms enforcement action.
Last weekend (March 23) proved to be a deadly one across the US, with at least nine mass shooting events — defined by at least four people shot — across the country.
In his State of the Union address last month, President Biden called for universal background checks, and bans on assault rifles as part of a renewed push to crack down on gun crime.
