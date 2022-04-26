Watch live as UN Secretary-General António Guterres meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine

Watch live as United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Guterres has travelled to Russia to meet with the president to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Guterres for visiting Russia before Ukraine.

“The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation,” Zelensky said.

