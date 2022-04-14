Watch live as testimony continues in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

Watch a live view from inside the courtroom on day three of Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard.
The Hollywood actor is suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.
Yesterday, the court heard how Mr Depp once referred to Ms Heard as a “rotting corpse” in a text to a friend.
Meanwhile, Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend of the star, also gave an emotional testimony, breaking down as he pleaded with the pair to “heal”.
