Watch live as State Department holds briefing after meeting with Egyptian foreign minister

Posted on April 13, 2022 0

Watch live as spokesperson for the United States Department of State Ned Price holds a briefing following Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

Blinken met with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department in Washington and told Shoukry how he admired Egypt’s diplomatic relations with Israel.

Shoukry highlighted the special relations between the two countries on “all levels.”Shoukry is also scheduled to meet with other US government officials while on his visit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as State Department holds briefing after meeting with Egyptian foreign minister