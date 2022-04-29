Watch live as SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 53 internet satellites onboard

Posted on April 29, 2022 0

Watch live as SpaceX launches the Falcon 9 rocket with a batch of Starlink satellites.

53 satellites will be launches into space on Friday (29 April) from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Falcon 9 is a two-stage reusable rocket capable of transporting people and payloads. SpaceX says it is the first orbital class reusable rocket.

If the launch is successful, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return and land on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8 and a half minutes after liftoff.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 53 internet satellites onboard