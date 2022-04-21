Watch live as soldiers fire gun salutes in London to celebrate the Queen’s 96th birthday

Watch live as gun salutes mark the Queen’s 96th birthday.

There will be three gun salutes today (21 April) – a 41-gun salute in London’s Hyde Park, a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London and a 21-gun salute in Windsor Great Park.

The Queen celebrates her birthday twice every year. Her real birthday is on April 21, but the official celebration is held on the second saturday of June, with the Trooping the Colour parade.

