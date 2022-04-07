Watch live as Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Watch live as the Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court.

Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer.

While the vote will be far from the bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices, it is still a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here