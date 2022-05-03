Chuck Schumer is speaking on the steps of the US Capitol about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v Wade.
Politico reported on Monday that a majority of justices could support striking down the right to abortion.
In response, Mr Schumer, the Democratic majority leader, has already promised to bring a vote to the Senate floor.
“This is as urgent and real as it gets. We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose and every American is going to see which side every senator stands,” he said.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Watch live as Schumer speaks about leaked draft opinion on Roe v Wade