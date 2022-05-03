Watch live as Schumer speaks about leaked draft opinion on Roe v Wade

Chuck Schumer is speaking on the steps of the US Capitol about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v Wade.

Politico reported on Monday that a majority of justices could support striking down the right to abortion.

In response, Mr Schumer, the Democratic majority leader, has already promised to bring a vote to the Senate floor.

“This is as urgent and real as it gets. We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose and every American is going to see which side every senator stands,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.