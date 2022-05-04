Watch live as Russia military prepares for World War Two victory parade

Posted on May 4, 2022

Russian tanks and military vehicles are rehearsing ahead of the nation’s traditional World War Two victory parade on Sunday (May 9).

The event comes amid a backdrop of war in eastern Europe, following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

It’s likely the Russian president will use this weekend’s annual show of strength to drum up more support for the ongoing military operation.

Further rehearsals for the victory parade have been taking place in recent days, with tanks seen rolling down the streets of Moscow, while fighter jets have also been spotted over the Kremlin.

