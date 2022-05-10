Watch live as Prince Charles delivers Queen’s speech in opening of parliament

Prince Charles and Prince William are opening parliament on the Queen’s behalf in an unprecedented move which will see the Prince of Wales read the Queen’s Speech.

The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion for the first time in 59 years following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”, according to Buckingham Palace.

It will be William’s first state opening – and the royal function of opening a new parliament has been delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

