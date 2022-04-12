Watch live as police hold press conference after Brooklyn subway shooting

Watch live as the New York Police Department (NYPD) holds a press conference after a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn.

At least eight people were shot and 16 were left wounded following the attack on Tuesday (12 April).

The shooting took place at 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood at approximately 8:30am local time.

NYPD said were no active devices left in the station and no one had been arrested.

