Watch live as partial solar eclipse is seen in Chile

Watch live as the sun is temporarily covered by the moon in the sky of Santiago, Chile.

The partial solar eclipse will start over the Andean Mountains at about 20.30 and it will reach the top momentum roughly one hour later.

During the eclipse, nearly two-thirds of the sun will be obscured as the Earth’s satellite passes in front of it.

After the solar eclipse, the sun will slowly descend behind the Andes mountains.

The first solar eclipse of 2022 will only be visible from Antarctica, the South Pacific and Southern Oceans.

