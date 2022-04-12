Watch live as opening arguments begin in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

Posted on April 12, 2022 0

Watch live as the second day of Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard gets underway.

Depp is suing Heard, whom he was once married to, over an article she wrote in 2018 which implied that he abused her during their relationship.

The proceedings opened yesterday (11 April) with the selection of the jury. The trial is expected to last for seven weeks.

Both parties are due to make opening statements today at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

