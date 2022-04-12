Watch live as New York police hold briefing after subway shooting

New York Police Department are holding a press conference following a shooting in the Brooklyn subway which left 28 people injured.
Police are searching for a U-Haul van with Arizona licence plates AL31408 in connection to the gunman who opened fire during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.
The suspect – who has not been identified but is described as a Black male, 5’5” with a heavy build, and wearing a green construction vest and grey sweatshirt – remains on the run over seven hours after the attack.
