Watch live as New York Police give update on Brooklyn subway shooting

Watch live as the New York City Police Department give an update after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday (12 April).

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30am local time at at the 36th Street and 4th Ave station.Police named the suspect as Frank Robert James, 62.

They said he is wanted in connection with firing numerous gunshots inside of a subway car and causing serious injuries to 10 people.

