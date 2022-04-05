Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei is discussing his record-breaking mission to the International Space Station after returning to Earth.
Mr Vande Hei logged a total of 355 consecutive days in orbit – a US space-endurance record – surpassing the previous 340-day high set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016.
His time in space ended on 30 March 2022, after a parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan alongside Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.
During his time in orbit, the record-breaking astronaut achieved approximately 5,680 orbits of Earth and approximately 150,619,530 statute miles of travel.
Source Link Watch live as Nasa astronaut speaks about record-breaking mission to ISS