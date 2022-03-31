Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal

Watch live as House Speaker Pelosi holds her weekly news conference at the US capitol.

She will likely answer questions on the conflict in Ukraine and make remarks on Transgender Day of Visibility, as various Republican-led states pass laws directly targeting non-gender-conforming people.

On Tuesday, Pelosi paid tribute to Republican Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the House, after he passed away on a flight back to Alaska earlier this month.

