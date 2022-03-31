Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal

Posted on March 31, 2022 0

Watch live as House Speaker Pelosi holds her weekly news conference at the US capitol.

She will likely answer questions on the conflict in Ukraine and make remarks on Transgender Day of Visibility, as various Republican-led states pass laws directly targeting non-gender-conforming people.

On Tuesday, Pelosi paid tribute to Republican Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the House, after he passed away on a flight back to Alaska earlier this month.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Nancy Pelosi holds press conference amid oil reserve withdrawal