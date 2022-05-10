Watch live as MPs debate government agenda set out in Queen’s Speech

Posted on May 10, 2022 0

MPs have returned to the House of Commons for the start of a new parliamentary session, after Tuesday morning’s state opening.

The first item on the agenda is a debate on the Queen’s Speech, which outlined the government’s agenda earlier today.

In an unprecedented move, Prince Charles delivered the monarch’s address in the House of Lords, after the Queen pulled out of the event due to mobility issues.

The speech is expected to be debated in detail for around six days and a vote will then be held in the Commons to approve the agenda.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as MPs debate government agenda set out in Queen’s Speech