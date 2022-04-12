Emmanuel Macron is visiting eastern France to meet care workers in the city of Mulhouse, as he continues his campaigning ahead of a run-off against Marine Le Pen.
The incumbent president now directly faces off with his far-right rival after winning the first round of the election over the weekend.
“Make no mistake: nothing is decided,” Mr Macron told supporters after the vote.
Stepping up his campaign, the president has already made a trip to one of Le Pen’s strongholds, Denain, which is one of France’s poorest towns in the industrial north.
Source Link Watch live as Macron meets care workers as election run-off campaign begins