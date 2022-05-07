Watch live as Macron is sworn in for a second term as president

French President, Emmanuel Macron, is being inaugurated to serve his second term, following victory over Marine Le Pen with a 58.55 percent lead.

The event is set to take place at the Elysée Palace, Paris, and will see Macron deliver a speech, and 21 cannon shots fired from the Invalides military memorial complex.

His new term will be five years, and sources from inside the Palace suggest his speech will be “not be a general political speech but is part of the history of the country and will look at the future.”

