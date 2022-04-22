Watch live as Macron campaigns in Figeac in last effort before elections

Watch live as French president Emmanuel Macron continues on his presidential election campaign trail.

Macron is speaking to people in Figeac, a commune in the Lot department in the south of France.

Today (22 April) will be his last day of campaigning before the second round of voting is held on Sunday.

Several parts of Figeac were closed off and a large screen was installed in anticipation of Macron’s visit on Friday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.