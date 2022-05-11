Watch live as largest diamond in auction market history goes on sale at Christie’s

Watch live as the largest diamond seen throughout auction history goes on sale at Christie’s auction house.

The 228.31 carat white diamond, named “The Rock”, could sell for at least $30 million. It will be auctioned as part of the “Magnificent Jewels” event in Geneva on Wednesday (11 May).

The diamond is accompanied by a letter from the Gemological Institute of America which says that the jewel is the “largest existing D-to-Z colour range pear-shaped diamond” their laboratory has graded.

