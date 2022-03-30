Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing

Posted on March 30, 2022 0

Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds a press briefing.

Bedingfield conducts the briefing in the place of Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who remains in self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

Earlier President Biden spoke with President Zelensky of Ukraine about delivering military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia for its brutal aggression in the conflict.

In turn, President Zelensky updated Biden on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, which have run into their third day in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing