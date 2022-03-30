Watch live as Kate Bedingfield holds White House press briefing

Watch live as White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield holds a press briefing.

Bedingfield conducts the briefing in the place of Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who remains in self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

Earlier President Biden spoke with President Zelensky of Ukraine about delivering military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia for its brutal aggression in the conflict.

In turn, President Zelensky updated Biden on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia, which have run into their third day in Istanbul, Turkey.

