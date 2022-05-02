Watch live as Johnny Depp’s trial continues and Amber Heard testifies in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial resumes, where the actress is this week expected to testify for the first time. It’s thought she will take to the stand on Wednesday (4 May).

It has also been reported that Heard has ‘fired’ her PR team at Precision Strategies, after expressing ‘frustration’ with the negative coverage she’d received in the press.

During the last session, the jury heard how the article at the centre of the case came about.

The $100 million trial, which began on 11 April, is expected to last around seven weeks.