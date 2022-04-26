Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues on Tuesday (26 April).

The Hollywood actor returned to the witness stand for a fourth day on Monday, facing further cross-examination by lawyers representing his ex-wife.

Ms Heard’s lawyers have so far challenged him over vulgar text messages he sent about their client, as well as his drug use and drinking.

Mr Depp’s own legal team, in contrast, have focused on his traumatic childhood and several explosive fights with Ms Heard – including one where his finger was severed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues