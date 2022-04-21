Watch live as Johnny Depp testimony continues in defamation case against Amber Heard

Watch live as Johnny Depp gives his testimony in his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard did not name Depp in the article, but Depp’s lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles.

Cross-examination began at the end of the day on Wednesday (20 April) and will continue again this morning (21 April).

