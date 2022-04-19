Watch live as Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation case against Amber Heard

Watch live Johnny Depp takes the stand during his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor enters the witness booth on the fifth day of the trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m over an article she wrote in 2018 which implied that he abused her during their relationship. Heard has filed for a $100m counter claim.

“My goal is the truth. It killed me… that people would think I was a fraud and that I had lied to them” said Depp.

