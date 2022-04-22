Watch live as Joe Biden discusses climate crisis in Earth Day address

Joe Biden is delivering remarks in Seattle about his administration’s plans to combat the climate crisis.

The president will sign an executive order that seeks to address the effects of climate change on America’s forests.

The order marking Earth Day focuses on fighting global deforestation and reducing the risk of wildfires.

It comes after Mr Biden visited Portland on Thursday to promote his administration’s infrastructure plans and attend fundraisers for the Democratic Party.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.