Watch live as Jen Psaki holds briefing after Biden visit to Poland

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a news briefing after recent remarks the President made on the UkraineRussia war.

President Joe Biden visited Poland on Wednesday, which is dealing with the exodus of Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their country.

The US president said that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and described brave resistance of the citizens of Ukraine as “Tiananmen Square, squared”.

