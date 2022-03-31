Watch live as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches latest tourist flight into space

Jeff Bezos’s latest commercial flight for the space tourism venture Blue Origin is taking off today.

This marks the fourth flight which offers short flights into outer space to those who can afford the incredibly pricey price tags of around $450,000.

The flight has been delayed by two days due to poor weather conditions, but will now take off, said the company.

The New Shepard spacecraft takes off from Blue Origin’s rural site in west Texas.

Six people are strapped into the crew cabin inside the fully autonomous vehicle for the trip.

