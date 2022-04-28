Watch live as Holocaust survivors and Ukrainian refugees march at Auschwitz

Holocaust survivors and their relatives are walking alongside Ukrainian refugees in the annual March of the Living through the grounds of the former Auschwitz death camp.
The event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and this year takes place against the backdrop of war in eastern Europe.
It’s expected that more than 2,500 participants from 25 countries – including Ukraine – will come together to march.
Eight Holocaust survivors, who have participated for many years, are expected to lead the group.
