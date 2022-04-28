Watch live as Holocaust survivors and Ukrainian refugees march at Auschwitz

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

Holocaust survivors and their relatives are walking alongside Ukrainian refugees in the annual March of the Living through the grounds of the former Auschwitz death camp.

The event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and this year takes place against the backdrop of war in eastern Europe.

It’s expected that more than 2,500 participants from 25 countries – including Ukraine – will come together to march.

Eight Holocaust survivors, who have participated for many years, are expected to lead the group.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Watch live as Holocaust survivors and Ukrainian refugees march at Auschwitz