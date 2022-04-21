Watch live as French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen holds rally in Arras

Watch live as French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen holds a rally in the northern city of Arras, three days before the election.

Emmanuel Macron maintains a six point poll lead over Marine Le Pen, the far-right challenger, after a heated television debate on Wednesday.

Mr Macron, the cosmopolitan, is campaigning in the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, is in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.

