Watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron campaigns in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis

Posted on April 21, 2022 0

Watch live as French president Emmanuel Macron campaigns for re-election in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

Macron is out on the campaign trail today (21 April) following a heated televised debate against his opponent, Marine Le Pen. Macron accused Le Pen of being “dependent on Putin.”

Le Pen is expected to spend the day in Hauts-de-France, in the north of the country, where she had strong levels of support in the first round of voting.

