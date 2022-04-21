Watch live as French president Emmanuel Macron campaigns for re-election in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.
Macron is out on the campaign trail today (21 April) following a heated televised debate against his opponent, Marine Le Pen. Macron accused Le Pen of being “dependent on Putin.”
Le Pen is expected to spend the day in Hauts-de-France, in the north of the country, where she had strong levels of support in the first round of voting.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron campaigns in Paris suburb of Saint-Denis