Watch live as France's Macron gives speech on last day of official campaigning

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on the last day of campaigning before the second round of the French presidential election.
Macron is expected to win a second term as president as he led in polls after a debate on Wednesday (20 April), though voter turnout is anticipated to be low.
The current president, who is a centrist, faces Marine Le Pen, a far-right candidate.
An exit poll of the results is expected to be published at 7pm GMT on Sunday.
