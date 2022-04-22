Watch live as France's Macron gives speech on last day of official campaigning

Posted on April 22, 2022 0

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on the last day of campaigning before the second round of the French presidential election.

Macron is expected to win a second term as president as he led in polls after a debate on Wednesday (20 April), though voter turnout is anticipated to be low.

The current president, who is a centrist, faces Marine Le Pen, a far-right candidate.

An exit poll of the results is expected to be published at 7pm GMT on Sunday.

