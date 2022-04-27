Watch live as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gives speech on foreign policy at Mansion House

Watch live as foreign secretary Liz Truss delivers a speech at Mansion House.

Truss will discuss the response to the war in Ukraine, as she calls for allies to increase defence spending.

She will argue for tougher economic sanctions to isolate Russia further, such as cutting off oil and gas imports “once and for all”.

Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny will speak alongside the foreign secretary this evening.

