Watch live as Brooklyn subway shooting rocks Sunset Park neighbourhood

A manhunt is under way for a gunman wearing a gas mask and MTA clothing who opened fire and detonated explosive devices on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning (12 April).

At least five people were shot – and more than a dozen injured – in the shock incident that unfolded at around 8:30am at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear, but local reports say two who were shot are seriously wounded.

Any motive behind the incident is not clear at this time.

Sign up for our newsletters.