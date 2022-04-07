Watch live as Boris Johnson welcomes Polish president at Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is speaking with Police president Andrzej Sebastian Duda and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today as they establish a strategy to contain Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The talks come as the UK is reportedly preparing to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine. The Times reported that the Ministry of Defence is considering sending a protected patrol vehicle to enable Ukrainian forces to push forward towards the Russian military.

The UK has already sent 6,000 missiles in an effort to support Ukraine.

