Watch live as Boris Johnson outlines plan on illegal immigration

Boris Johnson is laying out a new plan for tackling illegal immigration amid claims asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda for processing.

It’s expected some refugees will be flown to east Africa to have their applications processed in a deal that will see an initial £120 million sent to Rwanda as part of a trial, reports suggest.

The prime minister is set to unveil the plans before Priti Patel, the home secretary, signs the migration agreement.

Refugee organisations have criticised the plans as cruel, while Labour has suggested it’s “unworkable, unethical and extortionate”.

