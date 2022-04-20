Watch live as Boris Johnson faces PMQs after Partygate fine apology

Boris Johnson is facing Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs on Wednesday (20 April), returning to the House of Commons less than 24 hours after his Partygate apology.

The prime minister is expected to face a tough afternoon, given the Labour leader has already branded his excuse for breaking lockdown rules a “joke”.

“Even now as the latest merely mouthed apology stumbles out of one side of his mouth, a new set of deflections and distortions pour from the other,” Mr Starmer said, attacking the PM.

He will no doubt lead calls for Mr Johnson to resign again today.

