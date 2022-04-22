Watch live as Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi give joint briefing

Watch live as UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi deliver a joint statement in Delhi.
The leaders have discussed defense and trade ties between the two countries, as Johnson hopes to speed up talks towards a post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement.
Johnson is also likely to face questions about his leadership today after MPs passed a motion to set up an inquiry into claims that he misled MPs over the Partygate scandal.
