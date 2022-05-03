Watch live as Biden visits Lockheed plant producing weapons for Ukraine

Joe Biden is visiting a Lockheed Martin Co (LMT.N) facility that manufactures weapons being sent to Ukraine.
The plant, in Alabama, makes anti-tank Javelin missiles, a key weapon in the nation’s fight against Russia’s invasion.
Mr Biden is expected to use the visit to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, which includes more than $20bn in military aid.
The US has rushed $3.4bn worth of weapons to eastern Europe since Vladimir Putin’s invasion on 24 February.
