Watch live as Biden travels to Iowa to talk about gas prices plan

Posted on April 12, 2022 0

Watch live as President Joe Biden travels to Iowa and visits biofuel production plant.

The president is delivering remarks on the administration’s strategy to tackle rising oil prices and implement Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in rural communities.

Today, Biden is announcing new steps to achieve that goal by increasing fuel supplies, offering more consumer choices, and reducing gasoline prices for Americans.

Source Link Watch live as Biden travels to Iowa to talk about gas prices plan