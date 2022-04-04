President Joe Biden is speaking in Washington DC, to provide details of his plans to increase the number of truck drivers in the US.Biden’s plans involve drawing in more women and veterans, in order to strengthen national supply chains following severe shortages of personal protective equipment including masks and gloves at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.Biden will be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday to outline the objectives.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Watch live as Biden outlines plans to tackle US trucking challenges