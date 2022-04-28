Watch live as Biden meets with small business owners

Watch live as US president Joe Biden hosts a meeting with US small business owners.

The Biden-Harris administration released a report on Thursday (28 April) outlining its recovery plans for small businesses.

The paper also includes an analysis of Republican tax plans, claiming that they would “raise taxes on nearly half of small business owners.”

The president has devised an economic strategy to “lower costs and level the playing field for families and small businesses.”

