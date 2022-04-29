Watch live as Biden meets with Inspectors General

April 29, 2022

Watch live as US President Joe Biden meets with inspectors general and other officials to discuss the implementation of his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Friday, the White House published guidance to federal agencies on Friday to ensure the $1 trillion law is implemented effectively

The inspectors general will provide oversight of implementation of the law, which will ensure investment in rebuilding roads and bridges, providing clean drinking water, and ensuring access to affordable internet.

