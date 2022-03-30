Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response

Watch live as President Biden gives update on the administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, the president is announcing COVID.gov, a new website aimed at giving Americans better access to vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks, as well as get the latest updates on COVID-19 in their area.

The Test-to-Treat locator aims to help people access pharmacies and community health centers where people can get tested for COVID-19 and receive appropriate treatments if they need them.

